Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio dived into a frozen lake to save his dog while filming

An unexpected backstory saw Leonardo DiCaprio forced to dive into a frozen Boston lake on the set of Don’t Look Up to get his dog out.

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio during a scene

In Adam McKay’s comedy, DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers who are desperate to save humanity from a comet that is about to hit planet Earth. But as emerged from the EW panel, even in real life the star is ready for heroic gestures.

“The funniest thing is that Leo owns these two rescue huskies who are two absolute tornadoes”revealed director Adan McKay. “Jonah Hill would have gladly sent me pictures of your torn up puppy.”

Jonah Hill, who during filming lived with DiCaprio, intervenes, explaining that “at one point the two dogs fell into a frozen lake”.

“Yes, and then I had to go into the water. Living in California I didn’t understand what it feels like to enter a freezing lake.” specifies Leonardo DiCaprio.

“One of the dogs fell”, explains Jennifer Lawrence, “Leo jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed one dog out of the pond, the other jumped in.”.

“The other started licking the drowning one and then we all ended up in the frozen lake together.” specifies Leonardo DiCaprio.

“And I’m sure all of you are wondering, and I wondered too, how it turned out. Leo immediately stripped naked in the car,” concludes Lawrence.

Don’t Look Up lands on Netflix on December 23rd.