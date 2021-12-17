News

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio dived into a frozen lake to save his dog while filming

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

An unexpected backstory saw Leonardo DiCaprio forced to dive into a frozen Boston lake on the set of Don’t Look Up to get his dog out.

During the making of the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, Leonardo Dicaprio Yes is dived into a frozen lake to save his dog that had ended up in the water.

Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio during a scene

In Adam McKay’s comedy, DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers who are desperate to save humanity from a comet that is about to hit planet Earth. But as emerged from the EW panel, even in real life the star is ready for heroic gestures.

Leonardo DiCaprio did not hesitate to dive into the freezing waters of a Boston lake to rescue his dog who ended up in the water while he was filming Don’t Look Up.

“The funniest thing is that Leo owns these two rescue huskies who are two absolute tornadoes”revealed director Adan McKay. “Jonah Hill would have gladly sent me pictures of your torn up puppy.”

Jonah Hill, who during filming lived with DiCaprio, intervenes, explaining that “at one point the two dogs fell into a frozen lake”.

“Yes, and then I had to go into the water. Living in California I didn’t understand what it feels like to enter a freezing lake.” specifies Leonardo DiCaprio.

“One of the dogs fell”, explains Jennifer Lawrence, “Leo jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed one dog out of the pond, the other jumped in.”.

Jennifer Lawrence: “The scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Chalamet was the most annoying of my life”

“The other started licking the drowning one and then we all ended up in the frozen lake together.” specifies Leonardo DiCaprio.

“And I’m sure all of you are wondering, and I wondered too, how it turned out. Leo immediately stripped naked in the car,” concludes Lawrence.

Don’t Look Up lands on Netflix on December 23rd.


Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

WE ARE CINEMA – In prime time on CINE34 on December 16th

2 days ago

ANASTASIA KITKO SURPASSES CELIA LORA USING LATEX IN OUTFIT

June 10, 2021

three of their songs in the new Pixar movie, Turning Red [VIDEO]

4 weeks ago

1929, escape from Lipari: the film about Lussu, the anti-fascist who escaped from confinement

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button