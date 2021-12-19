Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio dived into a frozen lake to save two dogs

It was released in theaters a few days ago Don’t Look Up, the new satirical and apocalyptic film by Adam McKay – former director of The Big Bet and Vice – starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence joins a stellar cast. On set, Leo took a rather heroic act to save his dogs from hypothermia.

We know how much Leonardo DiCaprio is an intense interpreter and on the set of the new Adam McKay film he is no exception. But beyond the interpretation. the Oscar-winning actor sat down for a panel discussion for Entertainment Weekly, along with the rest of his colleagues, and revealed how he jumped into a frozen lake to save his two dogs.

DiCaprio had two Huskies, both rescue dogs, which he brought to the set and which McKay describes as “absolute tornadoes”. According to the actors, the dogs were so uncontrollable that co-star Jonah Hill, DiCaprio’s roommate during filming, would send him photos of what the dogs had done to the furniture while he was away.

Eventually, one of the dogs, according to DiCaprio, fell into a frozen lake. “And then I went in. I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake,” DiCaprio said. Jennifer Lawrence then interrupted him, reminding him of what happened next: “As soon as he pushed one dog out of the pond, the other jumped in.” The actor went on to say that in the end the man and the dogs all ended up in the lake, with the dogs licking each other.

Funny that one of DiCaprio’s most famous early career films (Titanic) and the one that later earned him the Oscar (The Revenant) both involve scenes in ice and sub-zero water. Lots of other “Don’t Look Up” stories paint a crazy picture of some of the behind-the-scenes happenings, from Lawrence getting high to play a scene where she’s – how to say – actually stoned, to DiCaprio getting stoned about it. rewrote this Don’t Look Up monologue fifteen times. But as well as those delivered by audiences and critics alike, the film earns merits and demerits from the actors as well, with DiCaprio critiquing a nude scene with Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up.

Just a few weeks ago McKay had discussed how DiCaprio had taken the nude scene involving co-star Meryl Streep. “She is fearless. But do you know who had a problem with the scene? Leo [DiCaprio]”said McKay.” Leo sees Meryl simply as a queen of cinema … though maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in film history. He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back. , walking naked for a second. She said something like, “Do you really need to show it?” And I was like, “It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep. ‘ But he didn’t even blink. ” What do you think of the film, if you have seen it? Tell us in the comments!