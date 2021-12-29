Don’t look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio explains the film

The Hollywood star, historically at the forefront of the battle against climate change, talks about his enthusiasm for Adam McKay’s film in a video

The impact of “Don’t Look Up”On public opinion is destined to go far beyond the success of the film streaming on Netflix starting from 24 December (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). The discussion on Adam McKay’s film involves the spectators but also his interpreters, starting with Leonardo Dicaprio, formidable protagonist together with Jennifer Lawrence. DiCaprio, that is a well-known environmentalist, has publicly discussed his involvement in the film in which he has finally been able to give voice, also through an imaginary character, to an idea whose reception to the general public has many similarities with that reserved to the theme of climate change for which he has been fighting since a lot of time.

Don’t Look Up, video of the song Just Look Up by Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi Leonardo DiCaprio is really thrilled to have taken part in the latest film by Adam McKay, acclaimed Hollywood author, author of controversial and widely debated films such as “The Big Bet”. The Oscar-winning star stars in a video broadcast online as a featurette published by Netflix in which he explains the reasons why the title is so important for the moment we are living. The public somehow refuses, according to DiCaprio, to recognize the existence of an emergency, even when this is very serious and urgent; in this sense, the pretext of the fall of a comet on Earth is very similar to the problem of climate change, two catastrophes linked to the inevitable extinction of human life. DiCaprio emphasizes the skill of directors such as McKay or Moore in showing the real issues that affect society in a non-political way, even if they are ultimately of political relevance. The actor continues to reiterate that people must express their preference for leaders who show attention to issues such as environmental protection, a topic on which all the world’s populations are behind and have not done enough.

Jennifer Lawrence: her best films A passage from DiCaprio’s statements concerns the Covid emergency, another big issue on which many have revealed their lack of confidence in science and the frustration of his character in the film – a scientist, in fact – mirrors his position on the issue: too often, people don’t listen to the only voices really authorized to publicly discuss the things that matter.

Finally, Leonardo DiCaprio offers words of praise for the creative touch of Adam McKay who with “Don’t look Up” has shown that he knows how to tell a very serious story in a funny and, at times, grotesque way. The register of the film is one of the merits of a film that has many points of merit, from the subject, to the screenplay, to the cast all star, the latter, undoubtedly, an element of attraction for the audience that is rewarding the title in terms of streaming views. A few days after the film’s debut on TV, we can already say that one of the great merits of McKay’s film, beyond the individual judgments, is its value from the point of view of the debate, apparently destined to last longer. long.