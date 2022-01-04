Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio explains the meaning of the film in an official video

Don’t Look Up, the Netflix film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is causing a lot of discussion, and today he explains its meaning to us in an official video.

Leonardo DiCaprio, among the protagonists of Don’t Look Up, explains how the Netflix film can help us reflect on the fate of our planet and listen a little more to scientists like Randall Mindy, defining it among other things “An analogy between modern culture and our inability to heed scientific truth“.

In the rich cast of Adam McKay’s film we find Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, but also Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

This is the official synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Read also the review of the film:



