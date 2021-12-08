News

Don’t look up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep tell the film

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

How much did the look help you get into character?

Jennifer Lawrence: For me it was crucial: as soon as I put on the wig I immediately realized that I had found the spirit of this scientist. They also gave me some of her clothes, too bad they don’t go to me anymore (she’s pregnant with her first child, ed.).

The cast also features one of the actors of the moment, Timothée Chalamet. How did it go with him?
Meryl Streep: His role embodies the hope of the human being, the one that does not go out even in the darkest periods …

Timothée Chalamet is Yule

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Jonah Hill: And in these times when people have spent a lot of time indoors, it’s important to send a strong signal.

Does she want to compete with Ariana Grande with her singing performance in the film? On the other hand, he also proved it in the Hunger Games …
Jennifer Lawrence: It took me two weeks to learn the song in the film, which was my first scene shot, so I was terrified. If I had known there would be only five seconds in the film, I would have bothered myself less. But I’m a huge Ariana Grande fan and when I found her in front of me, so tiny, I was almost petrified with emotion and I didn’t know what to say to her.

A scene from the film

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Cate Blanchett is reporter Brie Evantee

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Another photo of Meryl Streep

NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers

October 2, 2021

Venom: Carnage’s Fury

October 13, 2021

Ireland protagonist of The Last Duel by Ridley Scott – In Armchair

October 17, 2021

Bank of England: “Bitcoin in El Salvador worrying”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button