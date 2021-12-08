Don’t look up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep tell the film

How much did the look help you get into character?

Jennifer Lawrence: For me it was crucial: as soon as I put on the wig I immediately realized that I had found the spirit of this scientist. They also gave me some of her clothes, too bad they don’t go to me anymore (she’s pregnant with her first child, ed.).

The cast also features one of the actors of the moment, Timothée Chalamet. How did it go with him?

Meryl Streep: His role embodies the hope of the human being, the one that does not go out even in the darkest periods …

Timothée Chalamet is Yule NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Jonah Hill: And in these times when people have spent a lot of time indoors, it’s important to send a strong signal.

Does she want to compete with Ariana Grande with her singing performance in the film? On the other hand, he also proved it in the Hunger Games …

Jennifer Lawrence: It took me two weeks to learn the song in the film, which was my first scene shot, so I was terrified. If I had known there would be only five seconds in the film, I would have bothered myself less. But I’m a huge Ariana Grande fan and when I found her in front of me, so tiny, I was almost petrified with emotion and I didn’t know what to say to her.

A scene from the film NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

Cate Blanchett is reporter Brie Evantee NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX