Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in the new exclusive clip

“Apocalyptic meeting” with the President Meryl Streep in the Oval Office of the White House attended by his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill) with a very agitated Leonardo Dicaprio flanked by Jennifer Lawrence. At the first images of Don’t Look Up given the previous weeks, this exclusive clip from the TUDUM global event is added.

Let’s enjoy it:

A comet is about to collide with the earth, but we’re not sure we’re doing anything about it. You? From #TUDUM an exclusive preview of Don’t Look Up, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. pic.twitter.com/gS7EWNQhcD – Netflix Italy (@NetflixIT) September 25, 2021

Synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Written by Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up is also portrayed by Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley And Cate Blanchett.