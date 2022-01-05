Don’t look up, Leonardo DiCaprio reveals the meaning of the film

The lead actor talks about the film of the moment (and yes, the climate crisis has to do with it).

Don’t look up is undoubtedly the film of the moment. Available streaming on Netflix, it is probably the most talked about movie around the world in recent days. Even though the plot is science fiction, the film addresses certain themes with a certain sarcasm. Leonardo Dicaprio, starring together with Jennifer Lawrence, in an interview made for Netflix explains the meaning of the film, also revealing an analogy with the crisis of climate.

“I have often tried, in my career, to act in films that have an environmental connotation, but as with the news on climate change, people do not want to know. Making a film of it is even more difficult” – explains Leonardo Dicaprio – “Adam McKay, who is an incredibly outspoken guy about the climate crisis, really wanted to make a film that brought some ‘black humor’ to a troubling situation. Adam was brilliant in using the analogy of a giant comet headed for Earth and showing humanity’s predictable political and scientific reaction and decisions about it.“.

“It reminded me of what it is like for climate scientists and scientists like Michael Mann when they are interviewed by the media to talk about the catastrophic events related to the climate crisis. They try to adapt to the media and not to politicize the issue, but to describe the facts as best as possible”- continues the leading actor of Don’t look up – “These characters face brutal truths, just like we do on Earth. I love the film’s ending because it forces us to seriously examine our fate and the fact that many factors are becoming irreversible, leaving us just 10 years to make the transition.“.

At this point, the environmentalist soul of Leonardo Dicaprio. “Without the right leaders and climate mitigation methods, we will face a fate similar to that of the characters in the film. We are already suffering the consequences of the climate crisis and the world will certainly be different in the years to come. With Covid, it has become even more obvious that there are so many uncertainties even in modern science“- explains the actor -“Although the interventions on this issue by competent and intelligent people have been going on for 20 years, global emissions are still growing and we are not making the necessary changes. Now we see the consequences of what scientists have been repeating for decades and this is happening in the exact year predicted by a climatologist I spoke to. He hypothesized the spread of fires all over the world, precisely in this period“.

At this point, Leonardo Dicaprio issues a warning: “It is not that we are not listening, but we are not taking the necessary measures“. And returning to Don’t look up, the actor explains: “The film is very courageous, in many ways it reflects our culture and the handling of bad news and wonders if we, as a species, will be able to evolve to focus on the most important issue in the history of mankind.“.