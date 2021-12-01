Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio rewrote a monologue 15 times: “How many laughs!”

The first reviews of Don’t Look Up were largely positive both towards the new Netflix movie, coming in streaming on Christmas Eve, and towards the performance of Leonardo Dicaprio. The star apparently also contributed to the writing of a scene, which according to Adam McKay himself is the funniest.

The director of Don’t Look Up recently talked about it on Vanity Fair, and in the scene in question the character played by DiCaprio has a nervous breakdown on live television. Apparently, before signing, the Revenant actor had asked McKay to include a monologue in the script, something akin to the famous speech. “I’m inca *** to black” from Fifth Estate.

“Hey, monologues are difficult” he remembers explaining the director to him. “They are like the drum solos, they were great in the ’70s but now … “

Leonardo DiCaprio thus proposed to lighten the monologue with a few sentences to make the audience laugh, and so together with Adam McKay he rewrote the scene 15 times, until he got the desired result. “I think it was the biggest laugh that I did with the film when I saw it again “ concluded the director.

To make some scenes more realistic, Jennifer Lawrence smoked marijuana while filming Dpn’t Look Up. In the film, the Hunger Games star is a scientist who, together with her colleague played by DiCaprio, tries to warn the world about the imminent arrival of a potentially lethal meteor to the planet.