Don’t Look Up, Meryl Streep and that “memory lapse” on set: “I forgot how to act”

Meryl Streep claims she forgot how to act while filming the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up

The legendary actress Meryl Streep confesses that he has “Forgot how to act” during last year’s lockdown and who paid the consequences on the set of Don’t Look Up, the highly anticipated Netflix film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. In the chat with the actors and the director of Entertainment Weekly the 72-year-old actress – who plays the president of the United States in the film – has revealed that she has encountered quite a few difficulties in getting into the character. “I found it really difficult”, Streep admitted.

“I didn’t feel like myself. When I arrived on set to shoot my scenes, I hadn’t talked to anyone for three weeks. Going into the Worcester stadium, putting on the wig, the fake nails and the dress and giving a speech to all those people was difficult. I forgot how to act, how to behave, what I had to do. Being isolated for a long time somehow dismantles your humanity. But thank God Jonah was with us too [Hill, uno dei protagonisti del film ndr] that made us laugh! “.

During a virtual interview with Stephen Colbert al The Late Show, which dates back to December 2020, Meryl Streep recalled the first day of filming, calling it “Really terrible”. “We had our first scene on Friday and it was so awful. I just got out of quarantine and my first scene was in a stadium full of 20,000 people, with my huge face on the jumbotron in front of me. I couldn’t remember anything “. The actress made it clear that, of course, there weren’t really 20,000 people in the stadium, which was even more “odd” for her. “First of all, obviously there weren’t 20,000 people. They will duplicate them [in fase di editing ndr]. There were extras all over the stadium. Individual people separated by several meters, wearing transparent masks and visors “. The extras were supposed to cheer on her character, but the actress explained that those anti-COVID visors have “Dampened the moment”, making it “Disturbing, strange and disconcerting”, for which his acting had some small and temporary difficulties.

