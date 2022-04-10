Entertainment

‘Don’t Look Up’: Meryl Streep improvised over 20 ‘Thunned’ shots of the Oval Office phone call scene

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 32 3 minutes read

don’t look up showed a whole new side of Meryl Streep. Critics and audiences praise the actress for her dramatic roles, but she doesn’t get as many opportunities to explore her comedic side. adam mckay don’t look up it gave Streep the opportunity to delve into a new type of role. Here’s a look at the outtakes she did for the hilarious Oval Office scene.

Meryl Streep plays President Orleans in ‘Don’t Look Up’

don’t look up follows Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a Ph.D. student named Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) after discovering a comet hurtling toward Earth. They immediately take this information to the necessary authorities, but do not anticipate that they will not be taken seriously. As a result, they launch a media tour to warn the world of his impending death.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 32 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This is the reason why Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, could become Miss Universe

4 mins ago

Antonio Banderas returns to his land to experience Holy Week in Malaga

6 mins ago

These are the Disney + series that attract the public in Spain

18 mins ago

“Keep your mouth shut!”

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button