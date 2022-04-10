‘Don’t Look Up’: Meryl Streep improvised over 20 ‘Thunned’ shots of the Oval Office phone call scene

don’t look up showed a whole new side of Meryl Streep. Critics and audiences praise the actress for her dramatic roles, but she doesn’t get as many opportunities to explore her comedic side. adam mckay don’t look up it gave Streep the opportunity to delve into a new type of role. Here’s a look at the outtakes she did for the hilarious Oval Office scene.

Meryl Streep plays President Orleans in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean | Niko Tavernise/Netflix

don’t look up follows Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a Ph.D. student named Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) after discovering a comet hurtling toward Earth. They immediately take this information to the necessary authorities, but do not anticipate that they will not be taken seriously. As a result, they launch a media tour to warn the world of his impending death.

Streep plays President Orlean in don’t look up. The character is a parody of politicians who ignore the global climate crisis. She brings a variety of nuances from different politicians to bring this ridiculous character to life, while still delivering the level of acting that audiences have come to expect from her.

Meryl Streep improvised over 20 ‘amazing’ takes of hilarious Oval Office phone call scene

YouTube channel Netflix Film Club launched Streep’s don’t look up Improvisational outtakes. McKay presents the video about the outtakes of the legendary actor. He explained how Streep is an “amazingly good improviser,” which she did throughout the film. McKay said she once asked Streep if she was trained in improv, momentarily forgetting all that she brings to a project.

“The scene that got us all excited was the first Oval Office scene,” McKay said. “In every take we did with Meryl, she improvised a different phone call at the beginning of the scene where she was hanging up. It was a kind of improvisational tour de force that she had never seen before.”

McKay continued: “I’m not exaggerating. She made 20 to 25 completely different absurd phone calls.”

The video above shows the actual footage that didn’t make it to the final cut. Here are some examples:

“You know my son is older than you.”

“You don’t want implants. I know I had them, but they were taken from me.”

“Look, that’s like a look that’s over. That look is over. You don’t look like a porn star anymore.”

The Secret Service cleared out the restaurant. We were the only ones there and they couldn’t do it the way they like. No. When I say ‘rare’, I don’t mean bloody. I don’t want the waiters to see the president eat…OK, I have to go.”

“Do you want to be a secret servant? Secret Service? Oh! Yes. Well, I have all these guys.”

“Results are what? Oh no. Do I have to take an antibiotic again?

“How many partners? Are you judging me?

“I’m the president of the United States, motherfucker.”

McKay further explained that Streep never repeated any of the same jokes in her don’t look up improvise

‘Don’t Look Up’ made it to the Oscars

don’t look up it made it all the way to the 2022 Oscars, but Streep didn’t get a nomination. The film earned four nominations but did not win any of its categories. McKay’s comedy earned nominations for Best Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Film Editing, Best Achievement in Music (Original Score), and Best Original Screenplay.

Streep certainly elevated the material in don’t look up. He’s always a wonderful addition to any cast, but this time he was able to offer something totally different. Streep proved once again that she is something of a chameleon, blending in with whatever gender she sinks her teeth into.

