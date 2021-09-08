Don’t Look Up, Meryl Streep with DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the photos from the Netflix movie!

After unveiling the release date of Don’t Look Up, Netflix is ​​back to anticipate the new and awaited comedy by Adam McKay with a avalanche of official images which offer a glimpse into the film’s stellar cast, from leads Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet.

The film stars Di Caprio and Lawrence as a couple of astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiansky, who attempt to warn the world about the apocalyptic threat presented by an approaching comet.

The super cast of the film also includes Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, and Chris Evans among others. They also appear also Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, both present in the photos published by Entertainment Weekly that you can find at the bottom of the news.

“Chris Evans has a small cameo in the movie” the director told EW about the role of the Marvel star. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m not going to tell you who she’s going to play but she’ll be making an extra in the movie.”

McKay further revealed that Meryl Streep will play the president of the United States. “She’s very worried about poll numbers and politics, she loves being a celebrity. She’s a hybrid of all the ridiculous leaders we’ve had in the last 10, 20, 30 years,” commented the blunt filmmaker.

Don’t Look Up will debut on Netflix on December 24th. Meanwhile, speaking of McKay, we leave you to our review of Vice – The man in the shadows.