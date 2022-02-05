Don’t Look Up: Meryl Streep’s improvisation at the center of a featurette | Cinema

Netflix has released a funny video online that takes us behind the scenes ofthe film directed bywith an exceptional cast.

In this third episode of “Seriously Funny” the director discusses the many impromptu scenes on the set from Meryl Streepin particular for the sequence set in the Oval Office of the White House.

You can see the video at the top of the page.

Precisely regarding that particular scene, the director had declared in recent weeks:

That group of people couldn’t have been happier to be in that fake Oval Office doing that scene. They were almost in awe of Meryl Streep because she is probably the greatest film actress ever and then we find out that she is a delightful person, with this generous laugh, that she could improvise all day. Jonah Hill is one of the greatest improvisers ever, and that was a huge inspiration for Jen and Leo, and also for Rob Morgan. We shot that scene for two whole days and the first cut was 16 minutes, I never got tired of watching it. The problem is, you can’t start a movie with a 16-minute scene where practically nothing happens. Hank Corwin is one of the greatest editors ever and he turned that segment into a Fred Astaire dance piece. I showed the first montage to some people, those 16 minutes with great actors, edited by one of the great editors and they all thought they could watch it for another five minutes, but we had to reduce the scene in the final cut.

Find all the information about the Adam McKay movie with Leonardo Dicaprio And Jonah Hill in our film profile.

