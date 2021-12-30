Don’t Look Up: Meryl Streep’s nude scene comes from her improvisation

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay revealed that Meryl Streep’s much-discussed nude scene was born out of her improvisation.

There nude scene from Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up that so disturbed Leonardo DiCaprio would have been born of one improvisation by the same actress, as confirmed by director Adam McKay himself to Variety.

Don’t Look Up: Meryl Streep in an image

Leonardo DiCaprio criticized Meryl Streep’s nude scene in Don’t Look Up since he considers the actress a true acting icon, but apparently the hilarious sequence contained in one of the two scenes after the titles of coda would have been born precisely from an improvisation by Streep.

The scene sees the fulfillment of a prophecy coming from a predictive algorithm capable of anticipating how people will die. According to Adam McKay, Meryl Streep’s idea was that her character, a superficial and narcissistic President of the United States, wants to know how she will die:

“We were shooting the scene with Mark Rylance, Meryl and Jonah Hill in the BASH control room for the second launch. I proposed, ‘We should play a little. Why don’t you talk about something? You never know. We could use it.’ And Meryl, who is a great improviser, exclaims: ‘I want to know how I’m going to die!’ “

Don’t Look Up: Mark Rylance’s character bond with Steve Jobs, Elon Musk and the other billionaires

Adam McKay remembers asking Meryl Streep: “What if I were eaten by a creature? Mark, Meryl and I rearranged the scene. I think every time we said the creature’s name, it changed and we used the take where it’s the brontorac. After the end of the shoot. I said ‘This is really funny. We should finish the movie with her being devoured by a brontorac’. So I turned to special effects supervisor Raymond Gieringer and said ‘We need a new creature’ “.

Here is our review of Don’t Look Up, available on Netflix from December 24th.