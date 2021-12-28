Don’t Look Up, movie with Leonardo Di Caprio on Netflix, 5 reasons to lose it

From December 24 it debuted on NetFlix, after the passage in selected rooms, Don’t Look Up, the new disaster comedy starring the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, a film directed to Adam McKay. Let’s find out the reasons why it is an unmissable film and some other films with the Hollywood star to be recovered on the platform.

Don’t Look Up debuts on NetFlix: Adam McKay, a guarantee

Adam McKay is now a guarantee when it comes to comedy, just think of the latest films such as “The big bet” And “Vice – The man in the shadows” in which he manages to tell stories that really happened but with an absolutely irresistible style. This time he tries again with a very high budget film, especially for the contracts of a stellar cast: Cate Winslet, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and especially Leonardo Dicaprio.

The Oscar-winning star returns to play a great comic role along the lines of what is seen in The Wolf of Wall Street, only this time the protagonists are not dollars but scientists who have the hard task of preventing the end of the world at the hands of a giant comet on a collision course on Earth. Let’s find out five good reasons not to miss the film available from today 24 December on Netflix after the release in some selected rooms.

5 reasons why Don’t Look Up is worth seeing

1 – The cast it is with extraordinary names and each of them sports some really brilliant interpretations. You’ll love Meryls Streep as a hypothetical first female president in a Hilary Clinton caricature of sorts. Cate Blanchett returns to play a sexy femme fatale and it seems years have not passed since The Aviator in the scenes in which he is well understood with Leonardo Di Caprio. Jennifer Lawrence after some empty passages in her career and some personal problems here is fantastic as a PhD student with little resistance to nervous breakdowns, not to mention that Jonah Hill with several kg less has not lost the title of Best Supporting Actor in American comedies. The first time on screen then for Ariana Grande is definitely a plus given her popularity as a world-class musical pop star – absolutely all fantastic.

2- The Adam McKay’s writing is brilliant as always, but here we are in a disaster comedy and for this reason some scenes are deliberately hyperbolic in terms of absurdity. Really unrealistic things happen, but after a first superficial reflection they don’t seem so far from something that our politicians could really do. Films like this, then even distributed worldwide on Netflix, can be important to raise a cry of alarm by trying to put real priorities back on the line.

3- The only real comedy with an international flavor of the period. If you are not a lover of cinecomics like Spiderman, if you are not eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Matrix on New Year’s Eve or if your heart doesn’t appreciate highly romantic musicals like West Side Story so Don’t Look Up it is the film for you, also because there is no similar product in the cinematrographic offer of these days.

4- The comedy explanation of some important democratic passages in American politics is certainly a strong point of the film. In Don’t Look Up we learn about real institutions of American politics and defense, exactly as it had happened in Space Force with Steve Carell another great Netflix hit.

5- The film is included in the Netflix subscription and is suitable for everyone, in fact the whole family can treat themselves to a couple of hours of real fun. In fact, even teenagers will be able to appreciate the amazing acting performances of the cast, a film for a large audience is always a winning choice for users.

The other movies on Netflix with Leonardo DiCaprio

For those wishing to rediscover some great interpretations of Leonardo DiCaprio Netflix offers a wide choice in its catalog. The first we would like to recommend is undoubtedly The Wolf of Wall Street, one of the many Oscars stolen in an absurd way to the actor who gives one of his best performances ever directed by Martin Scorsese with whom he was able to give life to a twenty-year partnership that reaches its peak in the story of the great American finance broker Jordan Belfort.

One of the least seen works by the mainstream audience is certainly “Try to Catch Me” in which DiCaprio collides with one of the greatest living actors, Tom Hanks, under the direction of the genius of Steven Speilberg. Here too a comedy about a real news story that seems absurd, but which is absolutely true and offers continuous twists and turns between inevitable laughter. It is then impossible for a true cinema enthusiast not to see The Revenant, a monumental directorial fresco in which Inarritu reaches the apex of his style exercise with crazy sequence shots, plays of light and a film focused on a physical interpretation pushed to the extreme. for Leonardo DiCaprio and another equally talented Tom Hardy.

So you just have to access Netflix to spend these holidays in the company of one of the most beloved actors.