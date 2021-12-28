Don’t Look Up: Netflix Announces ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’ Podcast Series

Behind the scenes of the genesis of Don’t Look Up will be told by Netflix in the podcast series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’.

After the success of Don’t Look Up, landed on Netflix on Christmas Eve, the streaming platform announced the arrival of “The Last Movie Ever Made,” a podcast series that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at writer and director Adam McKay’s comedy and catastrophic film.

The podcast series will consist of six episodes and premieres on January 7, 2022. Along with a look at the film’s production process and a discussion of the parallels between the story and how ruling institutions have handled ‘health emergency we’re experiencing, the podcast will also feature appearances from various cast members, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel.

“In early 2020, Adam McKay decided to make a comedy”, reads the podcast logline. “He had to mock the forces that keep us from saving ourselves from climate change. 2020, of course, had other plans. This is what happened when a cast and crew teamed up to make a catastrophic comedy while experiencing a series of not very comical disasters “.

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two astronomy experts who must embark on a media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will play the role of the two scientists at the center of the plot. Performers also include Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, and Ron Perlman.