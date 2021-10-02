Don’t Look Up, on Netflix film with Jennifer Lawrence and DiCaprio

If after The Avengers And Little Women you thought no other movie could ever have a more stellar cast than these here come Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, two of the brightest stars in the Hollywood firmament. Next to them there will also be many other great actors such as Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans, Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, our beloved Timothée Chalamet and, just to not miss anything, even the former star of Friends Matthew Perry. Yes, practically we can say that there is no lack (almost none). A decidedly epic film this Don’t Look Up which, already on paper, manages to make us dream by making us imagine a legendary film with the same romantic intensity as Titanic, a good dose of style adventures Harry Potter and, just so as not to miss anything, a sprinkle of action at the Avengers, which never hurts. Are our expectations a little too much? Naah, also why Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence (as well as all the other cast members of the film) are a guarantee of quality, always and in any case. After all, when have they ever disappointed us?

Don’t Look Up is a science fiction film that tells the story of a couple of “low-level” astronauts (played by the star of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is the protagonist of Hunger Games) trying to warn humanity of a pressing threat, an asteroid is in fact crashing towards planet Earth and now there are only six months left before the impact takes place. However, no one seems to believe the two cosmonauts (at least initially), whose statements are listened to with distrust and skepticism, even by the world of science.

The release date of the film on the Netflix platform has not yet been announced but, barring unforeseen circumstances, it is practically certain that the film will see the light in 2021. Waiting to find out more about this film in recent days, the first ones have been released images related to Don’t Look Up where the protagonists two unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The 46-year-old actor engaged to Camila Morrone (with which he is said to be close to the wedding) has an unusually unkempt and anonymous look, a decidedly low profile style that “clashes” even more with the super trendy one sported by the Oscar-winning actress, who appears with a hair fiery red and rebellious air. In fact, looking at them well Jennifer and Leonardo do not look like two astronauts but, on the contrary, they could easily be mistaken for an accountant (him) and the bassist of a rock band (her). Is it also for this reason that their “apocalyptic” announcement was taken so little seriously?

