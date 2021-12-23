Don’t Look Up, on Netflix the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence – Magazine

It has been released in some cinemas and now ‘Don’t Look Up’ comes out in streaming on Netflix on December 24, so even those who have not been able to see it at the cinema can fix it: it is a satirical film starring a parade of stars among which stand out Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. A cast to take your breath away, which however did not allow director and screenwriter Adam McKay to win equally astonishing reviews.

Don’t Look Up, all about the movie

The plot tells of an astronomy student who discovers the existence of a new comet: her professor calculates its trajectory and deduces that after six months it will crash into Earth with devastating consequences. Guy the complete extinction of life. The two academics try to warn the world, but politics and the media seem little capable of worrying, indeed they seem to greatly underestimate the danger that hangs over them.

‘Don’t Look Up’ uses the stylistic features of satirical comedy to mock our inability to act promptly and decisively on the climate crisis and global warming. To manage this operation we find the director and screenwriter Adam McKay, previously author of titles such as ‘The big bet’ (which won him the Oscar) and ‘Vice – The man in the shadows’. Above all, ‘La grande bet’ seems to be closely related to ‘Don’t Loor Up’: there we looked at the greed of the financial system with irony and sadness, here we point to another hot topic to give an equally disenchanted interpretation .

The trailer dubbed in Italian

Reviews and how to watch the movie

An average rating without infamy and without praise, and more often close to the first than the second: this is what you get from reading the main reviews dedicated to ‘Don’t Look Up’. Those who liked it underlined the comic and dramatic qualities of the film, while those who were disappointed argued that the target of the satire is out of focus and that the film is a bit too loud. The average vote, the result of a rather polarized verdict, is 52/100 on Metacritic.

‘Don’t Look Up’ lasts 2 hours and 18 minutes and is streaming on Netflix on Friday 24 December: subscribers and subscribers can choose how and when to watch it.