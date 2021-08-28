Don’t look up – Out December 2021 ~ Webmagazine24

The release of Don’t Look Up of Netflix is ​​scheduled for December. Known as a frequent contributor to Will Ferrell on numerous hit comedies, Adam McKay set his sights on dramas such as The Big Short in 2015. He used various unconventional techniques such as fourth wall interruptions to explain the 2008 financial crisis. director followed this up with another politically conscious drama in 2018 with Vice. In which McKay used similar techniques to narrate Dick Cheney’s rise to the most powerful vice president in American history.

As McKay’s third play as writer / director, Don’t Look Up is highly anticipated as another fierce critique of current events and American politics. But the film also features an incredible ensemble cast. Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence they star in the cast as two low-level astronomers embarking on a media tour to warn the world of a catastrophic comet headed straight for Earth. But they have a hard time being taken seriously. The film also stars Meryl Streep as president e Jonah Hill as his son and chief of staff. Also in the cast Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande And Chris Evans.

Don’t look up – A release date

Now, Netflix has announced a release date for the film which is shaping up to be one of the streaming service’s most anticipated releases in its history. Following its release in select theaters on December 10, Don’t Look Up will be available to stream on Netflix the day before Christmas, December 24.

Netflix’s marketing campaign for Don’t Look Up was a little weird, to say the least. So far, the film’s only two looks have come in a sizzling reel of Netflix teasing its 2021 movie slate. And a teaser trailer that aired during coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. However, the trailer was not subsequently released online after its television premiere. Now that its release date has been announced, its promotional campaign is expected to increase overnight.