Don’t Look Up record, is the third most watched movie on Netflix

The satirical Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence turned out to be the third most watched movie ever on Netflix in just eleven days. Which movie has beaten it over the years?

The network still discusses Don't Look Up, the satirical comedy by Adam McKay led by Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, but in the meantime Netflix he let us know that in the first ten days from the placement of the feature film on the service, it became the third most viewed Netflix movie Of all times.

Don’t Look Up and the third most watched movie on Netflix with 263,320,000 hours of views, thus arriving after 364,020,000 Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds, and after 282,020,000 of Bird Box with Sandra Bullock. In the case of Red Notice, the stardom represented by the three stars was very successful, while Bird Box, not exactly considered a masterpiece, made its way into the masses because of the “blind challenge“to which he gave birth: Netflix itself was forced to admit that, while honored by the success of Bird Box, they did not support the absurd viral challenges of shooting blindfolded!

Don’t Look Up is a further different case: it is the story of the two scientists who try to warn the world ofimminent demise of life on Earth, due to a comet (hijackable acting quickly), which is about to crash into it. Not experts in communication, crushed by political and lobbying interests, clouded by the social noise, they can’t make themselves heard, they can’t make themselves believe. And humanity goes towards the Apocalypse with superficiality. It is not a short film, it is a film very full of ideas, some perhaps more obvious and blunt, others brilliant that hit the mark, with bitterness and even an unexpected emotional emotion in the ending. It’s not just a satirical comedy, it’s also a compelling nightmare. DiCaprio and McKay thought of one climate change alarm metaphor, seen today looks like one metaphor of the fight against Covid, up to the paradox that conspiracy theorists feel represented by the characters of DiCaprio and Lawrence, because they are not listened to!

Whether or not it is understood Don’t Look Up, it is succeeding in the enterprise that the authors had set for themselves: to discuss. Will it go up again? With a rough calculation, bearing in mind that the film lasts 2 hours and 18 minutes, it may have been seen by over 120,000,000 people. A great result.