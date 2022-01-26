Don’t Look Up, Ron Perlman Harshly Responds to Criticism: “It’s a Sick System”

Ron Perlman certainly does not send them to say, the actor has responded in his own way to the criticisms of Adam McKay’s Netflix movie Don’t Look Upone of the platform’s biggest original films to date.

Recently Adam McKay also talked about Don’t Look Up and the criticisms received, but Perlman was much more direct, here are his words:

“Fuck ** ulo you, your presumption and this self-feeding need say everything negative about something just to get some attention for something you didn’t even have a clue about creating, “Perlman told The Independent. “It’s a corrupt system. And he’s sick. And it’s twisted ”.

In the film, a pair of scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover one comet headed for Earth which will likely result in the destruction of the entire planet. After a failed attempt to urge the president (Meryl Streep) and her son (Jonah Hill) to take action, DiCaprio and Lawrence then embark on an obstacle-filled journey through the media to try to spread the word about the impending catastrophe.

Perlman played military officer Benedict Drask, to whom the US government asks to go into space to stop the comet from approaching. Perlman continued his discussion by saying: “I understand this is part of the way The internet nearly killed journalism. And now journalism is trying to do everything possible to co-opt and maintain its importance. “

If you haven't already, read our Don't Look Up review and let us know what you think of the actor's words in the comments!