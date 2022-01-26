DON’T LOOK UP – Ruthless

Adam McKay is one who didn’t wait for Elon Musk’s rocket to go to another planet. This new planet, at the time, was called “television”. Of course, what McKay chose to live in at a young age was not the television of the most recent generations. It was the wildly pioneering television of the middle decades, the one that began to swell immeasurably, risking engulfing the whole world, and that the more it swelled the more clearly it revealed the foundation of its own structure. And this foundation could be summarized quite simply: “you have tot minutes, and you need to fill them. Put whatever you like in it, but make sure that the spectators stay there because we have to expose them to advertising ”.

By all means, McKay has always had a blast filling preordained amounts of time. It was therefore easy for him to make a career through the spearhead of that planet: Saturday Night Live. And as his ability grew over the years, it became more and more evident that starting from the imperative to fill a certain amount of empty time it was possible to “do things”, and even deviate from the shapeless which television seems to devote itself to by statute, to achieve august shores of the Form. And that even a Will Ferrell was nothing more than a block of marble from which a fairly expert sculptor could, working to the utmost with gestures, tics, rhythms, etc., obtain an authentic monument.

In the wake of this, it was therefore physiological for McKay to arrive at the cinema; also because, in the meantime, television was beginning to become something different from the planet it migrated to years earlier. Not only. Meanwhile, the world itself (and especially its nation) was beginning to look more and more like the SNL. His planet was starting to be the Earth again, because the latter had now been definitively swallowed up by television. And if even the White House began to completely subordinate politics to entertainment requirements, if in short, political current events and infotainment began to be indistinguishable, it was inevitable that that of a former SNL collaborator would become a particularly privileged position from which to invent a form of civil cinema particularly apt in relation to our delusional historical epoch. So here it is The Big Short And Vice.

In those films, McKay solidified his position as the absolute nemesis of the just previous generation, which was that of New Hollywood. The latter came from television but still wanted to look at the cinema: and not by chance most of the various Coppola, Scorsese, De Palma etc. he had a Catholic background entirely in line with the “redemptive” hypothesis they put forward (television killed cinema, but cinema is resurrecting even stronger). Not so McKay. For McKay, television is everything. There is no need to row against it: it is the world, and that’s it. The digression and the filler (the dogmas of television that McKay knew), punctuated with the right bursts, can be an art form: and must, indeed, be the art form of a world changed into the infotainment of itself. , in which the attention deficit is structural, and humanity has become a stuff that needs continuous, uninterrupted nerve stimuli to recognize itself as humanity.

Don’t Look Up is no exception. Certainly it is a satire of the media apparatus, which diverts attention from an apocalypse announced as inevitable. But McKay knows television too well not to know that satire on itself is one of the great classics of television, even mainstream. If the media apparatus is so strong, it is precisely because it knows how to criticize itself. So McKay makes a film in all respects isomorphic to the apparatus he satirizes: a film that by dint of gags and other nerve-spectacular stimuli makes the viewer forget at all times the general narrative arc, which is punctually completed. with the apocalypse. In short, a film that like television it is completely crushed on the present, to the detriment of the story line that sequentially connects events starting from a beginning, crossing a middle and arriving at an end.

This arc obviously exists, and coinciding with the end of the world it is pretty conspicuous – but it is the one that breaks, and not the globicidal comet that you try in vain to detonate. Comet which, moreover, has been the announcement of resurrection for some millennium, and which here instead coincides with total annihilation (another slap in the face, perhaps unconscious but in any case unequivocal, to the Christological New Hollywood). But it is an annihilation which, by denying the future, announces the present as an unknown planet.

The arch in fact splits in two on the same axis. On the one hand, the wealthy elite who, thanks to the usual scoundrel like Musk, Jobs, Gates etc., manages to survive the apocalypse by landing on a kind of Pandora of Avatar of the mutual. On the other hand, the dying who, faced with the denial of the future, rediscover the present (and with that, the past). What is decisive is that on BOTH sides, we find the same alignment between media, science and religion. On the one hand, we have the usual “military-industrial complex”, whose most recent offshoots thanks to the usual scoundrels like Musk, Jobs, Gates etc. they have further tightened their link with science with great attention to how it is mediated, with an overtly messianic-religious tone. Moreover, this alignment, once detected mostly by the critical avant-gardes (like, to say, Harun Farocki), is now mainstream and fully explicit, and no one dreams of throwing it into the cauldron of “conspiracy” anymore. On the other hand, we have scientists who throughout the film have been transfigured by the media into possessed prophets, with or without beards, ready to shout that “we will all die” (you know what’s new: when was that not the case?) And who in the they join an evangelical boy (Timothée Chalamet in a character that is the most classic of screenwriting crutches: but it is no small component of McKay’s television-artisanal art that of using a thousand crutches and making no one heard), in charge of with his prayer to introduce a dinner strictly off TV, because the diners have become living sitcoms themselves.

So McKay is not telling us at all that science is good and the media are bad because they distort the truth. Instead, he is telling us that media, science and religion are inseparable, but that it is possible to configure them in a different way from that of the usual scoundrels like Musk, Jobs, Gates etc. – that for centuries (already in the days of the old colonial and imperialist powers with which modernity began) has always been the same story: the one that is the emanation and expression of a determinist worldview, for which there would be nothing that escapes the pseudo-scientific (and truly refuted by science itself in a thousand ways) law of the necessary and incontrovertible link between causes and effects, “in itself” and separately from the agent of observation, detection and reconstruction of the very fabric that binds the causes together and the effects. The current disguise of this old misconception is called “algorithm”: and it is precisely to escape the algorithm that predicted a solitary death that Di Caprio’s character prepares his last supper.

Although well hidden from the river full of digressions, fillers and so on, a utopian subtext (i.e. the indication of a possibility for the present to be different from what it is) Don’t Look Up Has he got it. If the film were only a media satire, McKay would not be faithful to himself, and to his total adherence to the television planet (the one he knew, at least). But never as in this film is he faithful to one and the other. McKay is not proposing to us to adopt a critical distance towards the media universe, and he is not proposing it to us because he knows all too well how much this critical distance is itself an integral part of that universe. Instead he is proposing to adhere in all respects, as he did, to the new psycho-biology embodied by today’s media (including even attention deficit, continuous need for nervous stimuli, etc.): only in this way, only by making them disappear inside. our own adhesion, it will be possible to re-tie the inextricable knot between media, science and religion in a sense other than the deterministic one.