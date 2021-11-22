Don’t Look Up, science fiction but not too much

Based on real events that have not yet happened. Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay, certainly cannot be defined as an apocalyptic film like the others. Outgoing on Netflix the December 24th, paints an unlikely but not impossible scenario: the imminent impact of a celestial object with our planet. The object in question is a comet with a diameter of between 5 and 10 kilometers from the Oort cloud. To discover it are two astronomers interpreted by Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, who try in vain to alert the government of the danger. Meryl Streep, as the President of the United States, he does not take the situation seriously, and with him the entire scientific technical committee of the White House. Here the two scientists find themselves catapulted into a merciless media tour where no one seems to listen to them, until perhaps it is too late.

The film certainly allows itself some scientific forcing, such as the prediction of the probability of the catastrophe that touches the 98.8% to 6 months from the impact of the comet without anyone having ever observed the object before. But despite this, Don’t Look Up reaches high levels of realism, from the description of the emergency to the measures taken to try to repel the gigantic cosmic projectile.

Deviating the orbit of an approaching celestial object could in fact seem like science fiction until a few years ago, but today it is the goal of a real scientific mission departing in a handful of hours. On November 24, the probe Dart of NASA will leave for the Didymos binary asteroid system, with the aim of testing for the first time the feasibility of planetary defense techniques. Operation that will be immortalized by the all-Italian cubesat LiciaCube, built in Argotec’s Turin laboratories for a project coordinated by the Italian Space Agency.

Unlike the comet of Don’t Look Up, the asteroid that will be hit by Dart does not pose any danger to our planet. But it will help us set one up international strategy to defend ourselves from potential dangers from outer space.

Returning to the film released on Netflix on Christmas Eve, including the Italian platform, McKay’s project wants to be an allegory not too veiled of the change climatic, launching a message that, as the director himself pointed out, is even more urgent after the pandemic.