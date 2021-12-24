News

Don't Look Up, streaming on Netflix starting today

Don’t Look Up, the highly anticipated film by Adam McKay starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, arrives today 24 December 2021 in streaming on Netflix for all users subscribed to the service!

Adam McKay is the writer and director of Don’t Look Up which will tell the story of two astronomy experts who must embark on a media tour to warn humanity that an asteroid is about to arrive that will destroy the Earth. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in … Hollywood) and Jennifer Lawrence (Dark Phoenix) will play the role of the two scientists at the center of the plot. Among the performers also Meryl Streep (The Prom), Jonah Hill (The Beach Bum), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette?), Rob Morgan (Luke Cage) , Tyler Perry (Gone Girl, Vice), Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock, Mrs. America), and Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Monster Hunter).

The stars who will appear with a cameo will instead be Ariana Grande (Kidding), Kid Cudi (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Matthew Perry (Friends), and Tomer Sisley (Messiah). Finally, in the cast, also Mark Rylance and Michael Chiklis. Fun Fact: Adam McKay wrote the role of Jennifer Lawrence’s character especially for her and then worked for months to edit the script and get Leonardo DiCaprio to join the project. As is tradition for McKay, the director left the actors free to improvise. A scene set in the White House took two days to work because the actors had no script. The 16-minute sequence, however, was partially cut during editing.


