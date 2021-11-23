Don’t Look Up: that’s why the director chose Jennifer Lawrence

The director of Don’t Look Up, available on Netflix from December 24, claims to have chosen Jennifer Lawrence for his anger.

The latest topical satire of Adam McKay also sees protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande And Chris Evans.

Having previously dealt with the 2008 financial meltdown with The Big Short and the rise of Dick Cheney with Vice, McKay now sets his sights on a timely story of impending world catastrophe.

In Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio and Lawrence play a couple of low-level astronauts who must go on a whirlwind media tour to warn humanity of a comet about to destroy the Earth.

Although the film is literally about a comet threatening the Earth, its real topic is climate change and the ongoing efforts by supporters to get the world to listen to their dire warnings about the fate of the planet, sometimes in the face of massive political and cultural resistance.

The statements of Adam McKay about Jennifer Lawrence

The director seems to have put a lot of emphasis on the presence of in this film Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Kate Dibiasky, a graduate student who is studying to become an astronomer.

According to McKay, it was Lawrence’s anger that specifically attracted him when the decision to cast her came up and in fact he even used her past anger-filled performances to help inform his writing process.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said:

“No one has a more beautiful anger than Jen.

When it goes wild, it’s a sight to behold.

Think of her in Bright side, to her in everything.

I wanted to choose a strong and funny woman who tells the truth and this is it Jen Lawrence. “

Lawrence has in fact portrayed many “strong and funny truth-telling women” over the course of his career, doing it effectively enough to score four Oscar nominations and one win.

McKay obviously has his magic touch when it comes to directing actors in Oscar-winning performances, with Christian Bale who was nominated for both Vice that for The big bet, and also Amy Adams And Sam Rockwell they received nominations for Vice.

It remains to be seen whether the McKay touch will land any awards for Lawrence in the coming weeks as well.

Don’t Look Up it certainly seems to have much the same combination of ferocious satire and character exploration it did The big bet And Vice such darlings of the Academy.

While Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t find herself on the nomination list, it seems McKay got what she wanted from her when he designated her as the voice of angry female truth in her film about impending doom and the many ways humans manage to. hide their heads in the sand rather than face the harsh reality.

What do you think of this news?

Let us know with a comment below and keep following us on NerdPool.it to stay up to date on news from the world of cinema and much more!