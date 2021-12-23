“Don’t look up”: the dark apocalyptic satire with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Adam McKay’s film streaming from December 24: a bitter comedy about the end of the Earth and humanity, sobering Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in “Don’t Look Up”, a film by Adam McKay on Netflix from December 24th Valentina Barzaghi



You can see it on





Adam McKay, the director of films such as “The Big Bet” and “Vice – The Man in the Shadows”, is back in theaters and will be streaming on Netflix from December 24th, with a new film that tells the end of the world, announced by scientists but not considered by politics, media and people, each dedicated to their individual interests rather than to collective ones. Is titled “Don’t look up“, Do not look up, a mantra that is repeated by a series of unscrupulous public figures to the masses – from the series” eye does not see … “- following the confirmation that a large comet is heading towards the Earth and will destroy it , extinguishing mankind.

The plot

The discovery is made by two scientists from the University of Michigan, the young student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and the Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio). As soon as they learn of the facts, the two go to Washington to meet her President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and inform her that the world only has a few weeks to find a solution. Too busy putting a patch on small sex scandals and in the middle of the election campaign, the woman supported by her faithful son Jason (Jonah Hill) does not give them credit, taking time with the excuse of having the data verified. When it emerges that they are true, he makes them a workhorse for his reapplication, which is however financed by the wealthy tech tycoon. Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance): an exalted version of Steve Jobs who has the mission canceled with the aim of extracting from the comet the minerals needed by his company for the production of cell phones, opposed by China.

In short, if the two scientists do everything they can to try to inform and warn the world in time, those who have megaphones to make themselves heard hinders them all the time. From politics to the media, Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall are never really taken seriously. Until the end. It is not difficult to read the message that McKay sends with “Don’t look up”: the Earth is in danger and we are not dealing with it, despite repeated warnings from scientists and experts. It does so by limiting the facts to imminent damage, like a comet about to fall to Earth, also visible through technical instrumentation, for narrative timing and to accentuate the fact that even in the face of proven facts, if there are private interests, we often act .

It is a very democratic film (in the political sense of the term). Just look at how the character of Meryl Streep is constructed: a never seen woman President, who has a communicative style with Trumpian echoes. It is a story that leaves no hope. The characters are all well characterized and funny, but their apocalyptic adventure ends in a tragic way. The film shows us what we are facing, with dark and terrifying irony.

The trailer

An important slice of criticism McKay also reserves for the media, here personified by the two hosts of a television show played by Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett, who just want to have fun and make an audience on poor news, but with high social sharing, like the push and pull of two pop stars in whose shoes there are Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (which then duet together on the notes of “Just look up”).

The cast

In the cast, in addition to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the role of the two astronomers e Meryl Streep in those of President Orlean, there are Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Melanie Lynskey and many others.