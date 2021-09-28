News

Don’t Look Up, the exclusive Italian clip

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is enriched with an exclusive clip in Italian that sees the protagonists struggling with the president of the United States played by Meryl Streep


The exclusive clip in Italian that anticipates the release of Don’t Look Up, the latest film written and directed by Adam McKay, director of The big bet which earned him an Oscar for the best non-original script. This time the author tells the story of two humble astronomers who set off on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth.

In the cast a real superstar parade: Leonardo Dicaprio plays the role of dr. Randall Mindy, Jennifer Lawrence those of Kate Dibiasky, while Rob Morgan is dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe, Jonah Hill it’s Jason Orlean, Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Timothée Chalamet it’s Quentin, Ron Perlman is Colonel Ben Drask, Ariana Grande it’s Riley Bina, Scott Mescudi it’s DJ Chello, Cate Blanchett is Brie Evantee and Meryl Streep is the president Janie Orlean. Don’t Look Up will be released in selected cinemas in December while the December 24, 2021.

