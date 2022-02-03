Don’t Look Up, the film of the year as a great metaphor for today’s world

Don’t Look Up is the latest film by Adam McKay landed on Netflix last December. The film was a great success, leaving all viewers to reflect on the problems of today. The American director was able to count on an exceptional cast composed of Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill. McKay tackles important and particularly delicate issues using a complex comedy that is divided between science fiction, satire and tragedy.

The catastrophic plot of Don’t Look Up

The catastrophic nature of the film is clear from the start when Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence they find themselves having to communicate to the whole world a situation of planetary emergency. The two actors play the role of two astronomers, respectively doctor Mindy and the PhD student Dibiaskywho discover the presence of a frightening comet headed right towards the Earth. Despite the efforts of the two scientists and the importance of the discovery made, the news does not receive the right attention from authorities and the media.

The official trailer for Don’t Look Up with Di Caprio and Lawrence. Netflix via Youtube.

The comet Dibiasky is discovered by the astronomy department of Michigan, thereby alarming the U.S. presidency and the national space agency NASA. However, the president Janie Orleanplayed by Meryl Streepis firmly focused on the electoral polls that see her ahead to stay in the White House. The dangerous trajectory of the comet Dibiasky goes into the background overshadowed by the urgency of the electoral campaign. All this despite the celestial body being branded as planet-killer due to its size and the potential consequences of its impact on the planet.

The heavy metaphors of Don’t Look Up

The meeting in the oval room highlights the lightness with which the highest political authority faces the planetary emergency. Like this, while we are discussing the diameter and the probability of impact with the comet there is also the opportunity to laugh at the biggest current problems. Between these: economic crisis, air pollution, epidemics, population growth, ozone hole. In short, a metaphor as heavy as a boulder that wants to depict the insufficient commitment adopted by governments to tackle the climate emergency, a topic that is very close to the heart of the Dr. Mindy both in film and in reality (Leonardo Dicaprio).

Leonardo Dicaprio he explained how Don’t Look Up may help us reflect on the fate of our planet and listen a little more to scientists like Randall Mindy. Netflix Italy via YouTube.

On the one hand, the major exponents of politics do not approach the emergency carefully. On the other side, the entire world population cannot believe the scientific evidence and from this the first social clashes arise. Dr’s supporters confront each other Mindy of the #justlookup and those of the president Orlean of the #dontlookup screaming at the plot. People go crazy on the streets and on social network, anyone suddenly has something to say about the accuracy of the ephemeris of the comet Dibiasky and on the most effective method to be able to deflect a celestial body in motion. (Learn more about the DART mission that launched in November 2021 to test the feasibility of deflecting an asteroid’s trajectory). In short, a fairly familiar scenario in our eyes that faithfully follows the media chaos generated by the pandemic emergency from COVID-19.

The numbers of the comedy of McKay

Don’t Look Up from Adam McKay it was financed by the colossus Netflix who used the streaming channel for a movie of such power. The film was in fact released on December 10 in American cinemas. However, the explosion of success with viewers and the confrontation between fans and critics came after the release on the streaming platform on Christmas Day.

The three main protagonists, Di Caprio, Lawrence and Streep, they divided the scene of the film giving exceptional performances. On one side Di Caprio has collected a cachet of 30 million dollars, a good 5 million more than the PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky. Jennifer Lawrence would have been satisfied that her name was written before that of Oscar winner Di Caprio. Both actors also took care of the figure of the great Meryl Streep. Di Caprio in fact fought so that Meryl did not shoot the final nude scene, thus making use of a counter-figure. Instead Lawrence has repeatedly referred to the actress as GOAT during filming, thus defining her as the greatest of all time.