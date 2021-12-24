“Don’t look up”: the film with Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence arrives on Netflix

“Don’t look up“: A stellar cast accompanies the two protagonists, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a comic-looking film that reveals a much deeper storyline. Alongside the aforementioned DiCaprio and Lawrence we find Jonah Hill (alongside DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street), Tyler Perry (Gone Girl) And Ron Perlman (Hell Boy). Timothée Chalamet, fresh from the success of Dunes, Ariana Grande, also interpreter of the soundtrack, Cate Blancheet and to finish with a flourish, Meryl Streep.

The film was released in several selected cinemas, where the proceeds were not exactly exciting, and now it arrives for all subscribers on the streaming platform.

There plot tells us about the discovery of astrophysics Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her university professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who identify a huge comet that within six months will hit the Earth and cause the extinction of mankind.

Frightened by the impending catastrophe, they rush to report everything to United States President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), but, to their great surprise, they are not taken seriously and, humiliated, are forced to turn to the press, seeking attention. that needs such news.

This will start a media circus which will involve the same scientists and will end up giving life to a clash between those who believe in the revelation of the two and those who instead think it’s all a joke. The two factions will face each other through live TV, social posts and tweets, which will end up overshadowing the arrival of the comet and its lethal consequences for the world population.

Clearly a denunciation of modern society, now totally incorporated in the social media bubble, the film of Adam McKay (The big bet) shows us how power comes almost entirely from communication management, how social media is directed and what serious consequences it can have if used in the wrong way.

So serious as to lead, in the film, people to overshadow man’s oldest instinct, that of survival. Indeed, the main theme of the entire feature film is the end of humanity, where humanity does not seem to have any intention of finding a solution to be able to save itself, nor of asking for help to succeed.

The result is a grotesque comedy, where the unspoken and implied have a more important meaning than the events on stage and where the “frenetic” editing wants to underline the decay of the audiovisual products of the internet age.

A film very dear to Leonardo DiCaprio, climate ambassador, who for many years has been trying to sensitize governments and the public on the lack of timeliness and inability to take action regarding the largest and underestimated crisis in the world, the climate one.

Don’t Look Up will be available on Netflix from December 24th.