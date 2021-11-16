‘Don’t Look Up’, the final trailer of the Netflix film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep | Awards Today

By Editorial Staff

New, explosive trailer for the awaited black comedy Dont ‘Look Up, the new film written and directed by the Oscar winner Adam McKay, arriving in select theaters on December 8th and on Netflix for all from December 24th.

In the super-cast of the irreverent film, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry and Rob Morgan, among others.

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

From Wednesday 8 December in selected rooms, from Friday 24 December on Netflix for all subscribers

Source: IndieWire