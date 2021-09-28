‘Don’t Look Up’ The first, exclusive, clip

Don’t Look Up : here is the first clip of the film by Adam McKay.

The clip was released during the Tudum, the panel dedicated to Netflix fans.

Don’t Look Up: the clip

The protagonists of the clip are Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill.

The two astronomers, Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiansky, are in conversation at the White House with the President of the United States who seems to “downplay” the shocking discovery they made.

Calm down and think. First you calm down, then you think. You calm down and THEN you think.

Dont ‘Look Up, of which the first images are available, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

It is the story of two humble astronomers, played by Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo Dicaprio, who set off on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth.

Among the reasons for waiting for the film there is certainly the super cast among which the names of: Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley and, in a small cameo, Chris Evans. They also appear also Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Don’t Look Up will be in selected cinemas on December 10 and on Netflix from 24 December.

Watch the other videos and read the other news from Tudum: