‘Don’t Look Up’ the first photos with the great cast of the Netflix movie

After the release date and the trailer here are also the first photos of Don’t Look Up, the highly anticipated new film by Netflix. The streaming platform is back to anticipate the new and awaited comedy of Adam McKay with many official images that begin to immerse the viewer in history. And they help take a look at the cast of the film, from the protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence to Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill And Timothée Chalamet.

Before the photos the story of Don’t Look Up

The film sees Di Caprio And Lawrence in the role of a couple of astronomers, Dr. Randall Mindy And Kate Dibiansky, who attempt to warn the world of the apocalyptic threat presented by an approaching comet.

The cast of Don’t Look Up from the photos (and not only)

In the incredible cast of the film there are also many other well-known and very famous faces. Between these Cate Blanchett (Carol, Blue Jasmine), Tyler Perry (Grace’s truth), Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance (Waiting for the Barbarians), Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet (Here to read the review of Dunes presented in Venice and which sees him as the protagonist), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley And Chris Evans (Snowpiercer, Captain America – Civil War). They also appear also Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi, both featured in the photos published by Entertainment Weekly, some of which are reported in this article.

Chris Evans cameo and the role of Meryl Streep

Director Adam McKay explained the role of the actor who lent the face to one of the heroes Marvel most loved:

Chris Evans has a small cameo in the movie. Is very funny. I will not tell you who he will play but he will make an extra in the film.

McKay further revealed that Meryl Streep will play the president of the United States.

She is very worried about poll numbers and politics, she loves being a celebrity. It’s a hybrid of all the ridiculous leaders we’ve had in the past 10, 20, 30 years.

When and where to see the film?

Don’t Look Up will debut on Netflix the next December 24th.