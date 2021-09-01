Don’t Look Up: the first teaser of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are the stars of the film Don’t Look Up, written and directed by Adam McKay and the first teaser was shared online.

Don’t Look Up is the new film with a truly stellar cast and online has appeared the teaser leaked which was apparently filmed in a movie theater.

In the video we see the protagonist in difficulty, the meeting at the White House to warn the authorities that a meteorite is about to hit the Earth and the consequences of this choice.

Adam McKay will be the writer and director of Don’t Look Up which will tell the story of two experts in astronomy who must embark on a media tour to warn humanity that an asteroid is about to arrive that will destroy the Earth.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood) and Jennifer Lawrence (Dark Phoenix) will play the role of the two scientists at the center of the plot. Among the performers also Meryl Streep (The Prom), Jonah Hill (The Beach Bum), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette?), Rob Morgan (Luke Cage) , Tyler Perry (Gone Girl, Vice), Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock, Mrs. America), and Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Monster Hunter).

The stars who will appear with a cameo will instead be Ariana Grande (Kidding), Kid Cudi (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Matthew Perry (Friends), and Tomer Sisley (Messiah). Finally, in the cast, also Mark Rylance and Michael Chiklis.