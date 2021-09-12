Don’t Look Up: the first teaser of the Netflix film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

As the end of the year approaches, film studios and streaming services are starting to roll out the first trailers and promotional images for their prestigious titles and in particular films that they hope will bring him great prizes. For Netflix, one of this year’s potential critics darlings is Don’t Look Up, the new film from the director of The big bet (which you can find on Amazon) Adam McKay.

Don’t Look Up: trailer and official synopsis

With a stellar cast starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and a plot on a burning issue like the climate change, this comedy-drama has the potential to be a major player in the 2021 awards scene. Yesterday, August 8, 2021, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up, which sets the story and shows off its huge cast. Here it is:

DiCaprio and Lawrence are the protagonists of the film, alongside Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett, And Meryl Streep.

There official synopsis it’s the following: