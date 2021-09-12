Don’t Look Up: the first teaser of the Netflix film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

As the end of the year approaches, film studios and streaming services are starting to roll out the first trailers and promotional images for their prestigious titles and in particular films that they hope will bring him great prizes. For Netflix, one of this year’s potential critics darlings is Don’t Look Up, the new film from the director of The big bet (which you can find on Amazon) Adam McKay.
Don’t Look Up: trailer and official synopsis
With a stellar cast starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and a plot on a burning issue like the climate change, this comedy-drama has the potential to be a major player in the 2021 awards scene. Yesterday, August 8, 2021, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up, which sets the story and shows off its huge cast. Here it is:
DiCaprio and Lawrence are the protagonists of the film, alongside Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett, And Meryl Streep.
There official synopsis it’s the following:
Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make the surprising discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is in direct collision course with the Earth. Other problem? Nobody really seems to care. They find that warning humanity of a planetary killer the size of Mount Everest is something inconvenient to say. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent Orlean president (Meryl Streep) and his flattering son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), on the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a cheerful morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months before the comet makes an impact, manage the 24 hour news cycle and getting the attention of the social media obsessed audience before it’s too late turns out to be incredibly comical. What else does it take to make the world understand that you are in danger?