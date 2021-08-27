Don’t Look Up, the first teaser trailer of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The first teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up, the highly anticipated satirical comedy by Adam McKay with protagonists Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Twenty-seven seconds of video enough to raise the hype and offer us a small glimpse of what awaits us, waiting for the official Netflix trailer that we hope will be released soon.

The film, with strong comic tints, tells of two astronomical scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who, after discovering that a meteor will hit the Earth within six months, take a media tour to try to warn the world, finding nevertheless disbelief and rejection on the part of those who listen to them. In the images of the teaser, in addition to the two aforementioned Oscars, they can also be glimpsed Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill, President of the United States and son respectively (yes, you read that right, Streep will play the President of the United States and Jonah Hill her son, and White House chief of staff).

In the cast (very stellar!) Of Don’t Look Up we will also see Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry And Chris Evans.

Here the leaked teaser: