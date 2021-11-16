News

Don’t Look Up, the Italian trailer of the film [HD]

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Tuesday 16 November 2021 – Trailer

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

The film Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, will be released in theaters on December 8 and will be available on Netflix from December 24.

GO TO THE COMPLETE CARD


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethan Hawke, the actor’s career in five films

2 weeks ago

This very old Walkman we all had today is worth 1000 euros

October 11, 2021

Bitcoin ($): a drop below $ 59,950 is dangerous

22 hours ago

Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea, the review

September 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button