Don’t Look Up, the locations of the Netflix film with Leonardo DiCaprio

Present-day reality photography, Don’t Look Up is also set in New York, but it’s not in the Big Apple that filming took place. The processing of the film has encountered many difficulties, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrived December 24, 2021 on Netflix, Don’t Look Up is one of the most watched movies ever on the well-known online streaming platform. Directed and written by Adam McKay, the film features the astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover, along with the Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), a comet that will soon hit the Earth.

The two protagonists try several times to warn, from politics to the media, that in six months – if an immediate solution is not found – all forms of life will cease to exist. Around them, however, no one gives serious weight to their words, ignoring the impending catastrophe including the President of the United States, Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), who tries to use this to his advantage.

A satirical comedy that denounces the immobility of the human being towards the climate change currently underway: many do not care, there are those who do not believe in it, those who think it is only alarmism and those who do not have – even today – trust in science . It is not difficult to realize the similarities with the current reality, including those with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyway, where it was shot Don’t Look Up? Let’s find out the places of the film.









The New York we see is Boston, Massachusetts

Also set in New York, Don’t Look Up does not, however, see the Big Apple protagonist of the shooting of the film which instead took place in the financial district of Boston, in Massachusetts.

Work was supposed to start in April 2020, but everything has been postponed due to the pandemic. Filming therefore kicked off on November 18, 2020 right from Boston, ending on February 18, 2021.

To be exact, the shooting took place in Devonshire Street And Federal Street, which replaced the busy New York streets.

Then there are places like the South Station and theHowl at the Moon Boston.

Jason Orlean’s rally at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston

Bluegrass Films, Hyperobject Industries, Netflix HD

Staying in Boston, the scene he sees Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill) speaking at a rally was, on the other hand, turned to Museum of Fine Arts of the city.

Hill plays the son of Janie Orlean, President of the United States. The latter is the parody of Donald Trump, while the character of Jason contains characteristics of the children of the ex-president.

In the film, Jason Orlean is elected Chief of Staff of the White House, despite not being qualified enough for this task.

The Buchanan in Washington DC is Boston’s Fairmont Copley Plaza

As reported by the Greater Boston Concierge Association on their Twitter profile, the Fairmont Copley Plaza, a luxurious four-star hotel, has replaced The Buchanan of Washington DC

From Boston, Don’t Look Up also features the suburb of Fort Point.

The top view of Washington DC

For Don’t Look Up, from the capital of the United States of America, Washington DC, shots were taken from above.

In some scenes it is, in fact, possible to see the White House, the Supreme Court and the Capitol, seat of Congress of the United States of America.

Don’t Look Up campus is Norton’s Wheaton College

Bluegrass Films, Hyperobject Industries, Netflix HD

According to the official website of Wheaton College, the campus is one of the locations used for the filming of Don’t Look Up.

For the workmanship, some interiors of the Wheaton College, whose address is 26 E Main Street, Norton, Massachusetts.

Ariana Grande’s performance in South Weymouth, Massachusetts

TO South Weymouth, in Massachusetts, the scene you see was shot Ariana Grande, in the role of Riley Mina, with Kid Cudi (DJ Chello) sing Just Look Up.

To shoot the so-called “Last Concert to Save the World” sequence, Adam McKay decided to reconstruct the Wembley Stadium in London at the Naval Air Station, old Weymouth Air Station.

In this place, the space shuttle launch scene was also filmed, starring the Colonel Benedict Drask (Ron Perlman).

Kate and Dr. Mindy’s freeway ride in Framingham, Massachusetts

Finally, in the county of Middlesex, to Framingham in Massachusetts, the scene was shot which sees Kate, Doctor Mindy and Yule Havenhurst (Timothée Chalamet) driving on a traffic free highway: the Massachusetts Turnpike.

This highway starts in New York State, arriving at West Stockbridge in the county of Berkshire in Massachusetts.

Between the shots, there are also Lariviere Road and the neighborhood of Butterworth Park.

Among the locations of Don’t Look Up are also worth mentioning North Attleboro, Westborough, Salisbury, Chicopee And Brockton.