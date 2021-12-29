News

Don’t Look Up | the message behind Ariana Grande’s Valentino dress

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Don’t Look Up, the message behind Ariana Grande’s Valentino dress (Wednesday 29 December 2021)
The pop start wears on the set of Don’t Look Up a dress of Valentino nothing short of spectacular. But it hides a message that not everyone was immediately clear… On the set of Don’t Look Up, released on Netflix on Christmas Eve, Ariana Great played the singer Riley Bina wearing an enigmatic dress The article comes from YesLife.it.
Read on yeslife

Advertising


beppesevergnini : The best film of 2021, by posting. DON’T LOOK UP ridicules idiotic conservatives, hypocritical liberals, guru you … – sun24hours : ?? “Don’t look up”, 5 reasons why it is the best #film of the year (and of the #pandemic): – Lucatelese : Don’t look up ”, with a great Leonardo Di Caprio: an extraordinary apologue about the time of the flat earthers. – pierpiiz : @BarbieXanax I would be happy if there was your review on “don’t look up” plz do it – FedRaga : RT @beppesevergnini: The best film of 2021, by posting. DON’T LOOK UP ridicules idiotic conservatives, hypocritical liberals, techno gurus … –







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Don’t Look



.

Tags
Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly confirm a relationship born on the set

August 9, 2021

She sings in her ear, Kylie Jenner to Stassie and they model in a swimsuit

June 8, 2021

Today’s Movies and Programs Wednesday, November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021

the Italian Giorgio Parisi won

October 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button