Dont ‘look up: the message of faith according to Pino Lorizio

Despite the discordant opinions of critics, the film by Adam McKay, starring Leonardo Di Caprio, now on Netflix, after a brief passage in theaters, makes us reflect as places the viewer in front of two opposing ways of experiencing the catastrophe: the one that the various forms of power try to impose with the imperative not to “look up!” and that of those who, by scrutinizing the skies and trusting science as a pure search for truth, offer humanity a chance to avoid cosmic catastrophe resulting from the imminent (six months) impact on earth of a comet, identified by PhD student in astronomy Kate Diblasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a student of Professor Randall Mindy (played by Di Caprio).

Politics, represented by the female president of the United States (Meryl Streep), is above all concerned about the outcome of the upcoming elections and subordinates the objective good of the people to her thirst for power. The media power, staged by the two presenters of a well-known television program, is only interested in the audience and attentive to the spectacularization of the news, rather than to the search for truth. The technocratic power, personified by entrepreneur Peter Isherwell, the president’s main campaign financier and owner / manager of an artificial intelligence company, is too confident in its own alternative means compared to the only possibility identified by scientists, to propose a risky escape route, which will be traveled by the president, who, while inviting Randall on the spaceship that would take a group of privileged people to another planet (a sort of unlikely Noah’s ark), forgets to bring with her his son, who is also his spokesperson and who continues to hope for his return to the button room.

As the power flees, some people gathered in the professor’s house around the canteen, they experience an intense moment of reconciliation (the protagonist, in fact, is forgiven by his wife for his infidelity), of gratitude and prayer, expressed aloud by Kate’s young companion, of evangelical faith. An emotionally engaging moment, in which it is possible to grasp the message of the film and which I wanted to transcribe for the readers: “Dear Father and Almighty Creator, tonight we ask for your grace, despite our pride, your forgiveness, despite our doubts, above all, Lord, we ask that your love give us comfort in these dark times to face whatever happens by your divine will, with courage and a heart open to acceptance. Amen”.

As for the possible references to the drama that humanity is experiencing in this long pandemic crisis, I leave it to the audience to identify, through the exercise of authentically critical thinking (“there are no good powers!” – F. De Andrè), the search for truth that does not allow itself to be exploited e simply entrusting oneself to the comfort that only God can offer to each and every one.