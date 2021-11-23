Don’t Look Up, the Netflix movie about the end of the world

The strangest thing of Don’t Look Up is that it’s not Leonardo DiCaprio’s idea.

What’s this Don’t Look Up? It is, or at least Netflix hopes it will be, the next cinematic event of the year, which will indelibly mark our Christmas and in doing so will try to give some statuettes to those who participated. It is the new film by Adam McKay, a master of comedy who in recent years has begun to color his films with politics and denunciations, and to at least partially abandon the more frankly comic sides of his cinema. It will be released in cinemas on December 10th in a few select theaters, after which from the 24th of the same month, just in time for Christmas, it will arrive in streaming on Netflix. Here is the trailer, while we’re at it.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As you have certainly understood, Don’t Look Up it’s a film about climate change, even if it doesn’t say it, it pretends nothing has happened and talks about something else.

Don’t Look Up is the story of two astronomers (Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover a comet pointing straight towards the Earth, and discover that it will hit it with 100% probability, thus leading to the extinction of mankind and most of the forms of life on the planet. The couple tries to convince the government first, then the press, then the public opinion of the imminent danger; the reaction is less than lukewarm, and the warnings fall on deaf ears.

It takes a huge stretch of the imagination to think that Adam McKay wrote this movie thinking exactly to a large comet bombed against the Earth.

Netflix

It is not the first time that McKay has tackled a Big Theme: the film that has so far brought him the most critical success is The Big Short, in which he told, without too many laughs but with the frenzied pace of his funniest films, the background of the 2007/2008 crisis, the one whose effects we continue to feel today – or so those who know it tell me, I don’t understand nothing and I trust. Don’t Look Up does not seem to want to talk as much about the issue itself – there should no longer be a need to explain climate change as there was a need to explain subprime mortgages in 2015 – as about the fact that this issue has been around for decades and humanity has , outside the circle of Cassandras which in recent years have been shaking their heads so hard that they could be used as a renewable energy source, essentially ignored.

More precisely: he basically ignored the science behind the apocalyptic warnings, first claiming that the calculations and models were wrong, then that they underestimated the effects of what was happening, and in short, you know how things have been in the last twenty years especially in terms of human reaction to climate change. And therefore, since McKay is still a person with subtle and almost imperceptible humor, Don’t Look Up it takes all these considerations and condenses them into the most unlikely event, and impossible to ignore, that I can imagine: the comet, in fact, a gigantic piece of rock directed towards the Earth and whose impact will leave no way out even for scampi.

Netflix

I therefore suspect, partly confirmed by the trailer itself, that Don’t Look Up it will certainly be a funny film, but also and above all profoundly frustrating, because everything played on the apparent lack of communication of the crisis and on that form of tunnel visiontypically human that leads you to think not so much that bad things don’t happen, but that they won’t own to you – as far as I know we human beings are the only species in the world that knows and uses the concept of “bad luck”, which is nothing more than that natural phenomenon for which bad things will happen sooner or later just to you. In this case the “you” is actually a “we”: I don’t think you need to see the full movie to understand that McKay is telling us “that’s why we are in the situation we are in: it’s your fault, yours and yours too, because you have done this, this and that “.

There is even the risk that McKay will make it too easy: only in these two minutes of trailer we see

1) the couple of journalists who do not take the end of the world seriously due to audience issues

2) the policy that reacts by saying that you have to “hold on and evaluate the situation”

3) the little TikTok kids led by none other than Timothée Chalamet

Netflix

4) the influencer played by Ariana Grande

Netflix

And more generally a collection of all those categories that you often see teased on Facebook or Instagram made by people who put their creativity at the service of pungent, insightful and very shareable posts in all meanings of the term.

And with many at the head.

In moments that are a bit random.

There is obviously, as always in these cases, the risk of complete nihilism, of the film that merely teases and points the finger without ever showing the other half of the sky; and again as always in these cases I already see the procession of those who will explain to us that it is not with aggression and verbal ferocity that those who think that climate change are a Chinese conspiracy change their minds. My position on this is on the contrary that Don’t Look Up it will be all the more effective the less leniency it will show towards humanity; because the question she metaphorically tells is serious and urgent and the time has come to take off those velvet gloves with which we have been dealing with her for too long.

Netflix

One risk I see is that Don’t Look Up it is so full of well-known and much-loved faces that they could become their main attraction, overshadowing even such an obvious agenda. Not only DiCaprio and Lawrence, alone a couple capable of selling a film; there is also Cate Blanchett and the ever reliable Jonah Hill, there will be Meryl Streep and Chris Evans and Ron Perlman and even Matthew Perry; it will be a film to see even only for those who play it, and who knows if it will not become a problem (the optimistic consideration is that it did not become one for The Big Short, which also brought together Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt…).

There is still a month left until the release of Don’t Look Up. After that we will finally see it and we can begin to discuss it. And I can’t wait! I can already imagine the picture: fiery editorials will come out in various conservative newspapers that will define it “the film of the gretini”, Zichichi will explain to us that it is not true that climate change brings comets, some moderate columnists from the centrist area will politely explain to us that not it is by making fun of people that they will be convinced that climate action is important and urgent, but instead we must have patience and explain, understand, get closer to their positions, and I, as always, will be pissed off. Thanks huh, Adam McKay. I’ll wait for you at the gate.

