Don’t Look Up, the ‘never happened’ true story with Leonardo DiCaprio (trailer)

“That’s not true, it’s not happening”… Unfortunately for Leonardo Dicaprio instead we are really in new trailer from Don’t Look Up, the political dark comedy directed by Adam McKay and an incredible cast. A film that fortunately many will see at the cinema starting from December 10th and which will be on Netflix – for everyone – in time for Christmas, December 24th.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in the exclusive clip

Below, the new Don’t Look Up trailer

Presented as a true story ‘never happened’, it will be interesting to see what happens to such a real event treated so anomalously by the government when the film wins some awards.

Inevitable, given the presence of her in the cast of names of the caliber of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett And Meryl Streep.

Produced by McKay himself and Kevin Messick, the score is signed by Succession composer Nicholas Britell.

Synopsis:

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?