Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay

Don’t Look Up is the title of the new comedy by Adam McKay who, after having told the world about Dick Cheney’s life in Vice – The Man in the Shadows, now decides to detach himself from reality rather than tell a catastrophic story that targets always the strong powers of the United States. The film stars a host of well-known actors and great skill, suffice it to say that the first four names on the cast list have countless Oscar nominations and 5 statuettes in 4.

In the cast they appear Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Melanie Lynskey, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry And Chris Evans.

Watch the Don’t Look Up trailer

Below, here’s the plot of the film: Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?