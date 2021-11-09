“Don’t Look Up”: the new Netflix blockbuster starring DiCaprio, Lawrence, Chalamet and Streep

It was from the days of Ocean’s Eleven that we didn’t see so many stars gathered in one film: from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, from Jonah Hill to Mark Rylance, from Timothée Chalamet to Ariana Grande, up to Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. To succeed in the enterprise are Netflix, now the ace in the world when it comes to hiring the brightest stars in Hollywood, and Adam McKay, which thanks to a film distributed on the streaming platform, The big bet, won the Oscar for Best Screenplay in 2016. Now he tries to replicate the miracle with Don’t Look Up, which we will see first at the cinema in some selected theaters and then on Netflix on December 24th.

The story starts with an astronomy graduate student, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), and a professor, Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system is on a collision course with Earth and something must be done to avert the catastrophe. It’s just a pity that it doesn’t seem to interest anyone. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall then set out on a media tour that takes them to the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill. ), to the station of The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

Six months after the comet’s impact, grabbing the attention of social media-obsessed audiences before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up? From the first images of Don’t Look Up, it is evident that, this time too, McKay has bet on the tragicomic effect and on the exasperation of human fears and emotions, starting with DiCaprio’s anxiety and Streep’s astral indifference. As well as The big bet he was trying to tell the financial crisis of 2007, like this Don’t Look Up it tries to represent what would happen in the face of a natural threat which, instead of bringing humanity together, tends to be ignored. The answer? We will have it on December 24th.

