Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix movie, is shown in a fantastic trailer with its stellar cast
Adam McKay, the director who directed films like both Anchorman with that jerk Will Ferrell and The big bet with Steve Carell and Christian Bale, he returns to the cinema, and beyond, with his new work: Don’t Look Up.
Produced by Netflix, the streaming service has recently released the official trailer of the feature film, thanks to which we have the opportunity to take a first look not only at plot, but also al stellar cast that will move on our screens.
Below we propose his synopsis:
Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet in orbit within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone.
Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set off for a media tour which takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to the station of The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).
Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?
Writing famous names from the Hollywood world for his films is common for the director. Here indeed we find, in addition to the actors already mentioned above, Chris Evans, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman and Tomer Sisley.
Don’t Look Up theDecember 8 in some selected cinemas before being released to Netflic subscribers the December 24th.