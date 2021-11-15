Don’t look up: the official trailer tomorrow

WATCH ALSO: Don’t Look Up: a clip from the Netflix movie with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

The official trailer for Don’t Look Up, the satirical film written and directed by Adam McKay. The announcement was made by Netflix with a short video:

The film tells the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth.

The synopsis

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning program led by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

The cast

They are also part of the cast Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (alias Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis And Tomer Sisley.

Adam McKay writes, directs and co-produces the film with Kevin Messick through his production company, the Hyperobject Industries.

In cinemas selected in Italy byDecember 8, on Netflix from December 24th.