Don’t Look Up, the review of Adam McKay’s film

Don’t Look Upthe review of Adam McKay’s black comedy nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards for Best Picture.

Don’t Look Up is a black comedy directed and written by Adam McKay (director of the films The Reserve Cops, The Big Bet And Vice-The man in the shadows) with protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Scott Mescudi, Timothée Chalamet And Himesh Patel.

The protagonists of the film are astronomy professor Randall Mindy and her PhD student Kate Dibiasky, who discover the existence of a gigantic asteroid on a collision course with Earth. The two scientists decide to reveal the sad discovery so that humanity can save itself by finding a solution to deflect the impact. First they ask to be received by the president of the USA; following the failed meeting with the leaders of the White House, Professor Mindy and Kate decide to go to the press. So between politicians interested in their own gain, couples of singers about to separate, megalomaniac billionaires and a TV presenter interested only in listening, the two protagonists will do everything to convince everyone of the existence and arrival of the asteroid.

Don’t Look Up: science, money, today’s society and “priorities”

The director returns to the genre of black comedy faced with one of the great problems of today’s society: the priorities. In this absurd (and realistic) story, Professor Mindy and Kate Dibiansky try to get as many people as possible to believe in the imminent impact of a meteorite on Earth. The terrible news does not meet the interest of President Janie Orlean interested in the election campaign together with her son Jason. Same thing for television host Brie Evantee, who establishes an extra-marital relationship with Professor Mindy, baptizing him “AILF.” (Astronomer I would like to Fuckmodeled on the word Milf) for her beauty. Citizens’ reactions are also different; first they are only interested in the end of the relationship between singer Riley Bina and DJ Chello, later many question the existence of the asteroid talking about conspiracies orchestrated by the government. A film that can address various current topics such as global warming (DiCaprio’s favorite film reading, revealed in a video posted on his Instagram profile) or the Covid-19 pandemic and denial of the existence of the virus.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and Cate Blanchet prove versatile actors in their roles while Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance and Ron Perlman manage to steal the show in moments. The character of President Orlean (played by Streep) she is a woman interested only in maintaining her political position, in securing her voters (despite a sexual scandal) and to entrust “a great role to the United States” in fighting the arrival of the meteorite. Instead, Rylance gives us a caricature portrait of the 21st century scientist-entrepreneur; the viewer could recognize Mark Zuckenberg, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos in one person while Perlman plays a crude army colonel kidnapping “American to the core”. Ariana Grande is among the surprises of the film and also the author of the song Just Look Up sung in the middle of the film during a concert set up by the two astronomers.

The bitter humor of McKay’s film

Irreverent, politically incorrect, satirical and darkthis is the humor of Don’t Look Up. Humor, not comedy; because the film is a bitter reflection of reality and what we live daily. A warning to humanity and its choices, in search of real priorities against the nonsense of every day between gossip and social networks. The criticism of the great “scientist-magnates” who bend scientific knowledge to the need to generate profits for their companies and to politics interested only in the consensus of the electorate. Finally, the theme of human affectivity; when everything is about to end we prefer to be together for the last time.

Why see (absolutely) Don’t Look Up

A film that has divided the US critics as well as the public, between admirers and haters. The film is among the most viewed films on Netflix in 2021 and nominated for an Academy Award in the categories of Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Score. One of the best black comedies around and the film that has best managed to represent 21st century society.

Cover image source: Netflix.com