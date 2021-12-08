Don’t Look Up | The review of the Netflix movie with Leonardo DiCaprio

ROME – “Do not look up”, that is, do not believe the truth. Come up with a subterfuge, a deception to evade reality, because that’s not what they want you to believe. After all, it’s all a political game, a staging. They say. “Don’t look up”. Don’t look up, as the hashtags on Twitter show, a few hours after the final disaster. Yet, not looking up is impossible: too fascinating and too disgusting that comet which – metaphorically – represents the end of humanity crushed under the weight of a handful of idiots, arrogant and unscrupulous in their thirst for power. Basically, “No one can save you but yourself. You will continually be put in practically impossible situations ”, wrote Charles Bukowski. And so the genius of Adam McKay stages a chilling and brilliant political, social and human satire. Thus launching the same message of Bukowski: “Bet on your life while you fight, fuck the predictions, fuck the price”.

Even if that price, we add, provides for an awareness that should – conditionally is a must – save the planet. Yes, because, borrowing (and as a pretext) the paradigms of science fiction cinema, Don’t Look Up by McKay (in selected theaters on December 8th and then on Netflix from December 24th) tells the story of astronomer Kate Dibiasky and Professor Randall Mindy, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio (crazy, it’s at his best proof) that they discover a comet on a collision course with Earth. The calculations are correct, the speed of the celestial body is inexorable and extinction is certain. But despite this, it seems impossible to convince US President Orlean (Meryl Streep, also perfect) that the risk is real. Better to split public opinion, better to make the apocalypse a mere ideological and political question.

And the scientists? Slaughterhouse meat, perfect for prime-time television, riding an unexpected, boring and unmanageable notoriety. What does it remind you of? Exactly. But no, the epidemic situation with Don’t Look Up it is just a background noise, because McKay’s writing wants to be broader and more general, starting with that Climate Crisis which here takes the form of an enormous meteorite. There would be time to divert it, but the White House are more committed to dispelling the scandals and absurdities of an executive who recalls phrases, dynamics and turns of the Trump administration. Streep’s Orlean, who plays consistently and perfectly over the strings, is the female equivalent of The Donald, complete with live press conferences from an aircraft door.

The Oval Office is a circus, it minimizes the imminent catastrophe, makes fun of science and is kept in check by an IT multinational that would like to enrich itself with user data and with the meteor itself. So, like Trump with the Paris Accords, Streep’s Don’t Look Up with the Day of Judgment. In between, a cracked and torn world, obsessed with social media and conspiracies. A world that for McKay becomes precious material for those lashes of humor that amplify even more the absurdity of the situation, in one of the most complex and layered films of recent years, as well as one of the best distributed by Netflix. And it’s amazing how much McKay’s poetics have changed dramatically since 2004’s light-hearted debut with Anchorman. First the economic crisis, then the portrait of Dick Cheney, now a profound and disconcerting discussion on incommunicability, on media overexposure, on the populist tendencies of a neurotic, humoral, ruined world.

Magnificently cinematic and meticulously written, McKay’s film becomes parody and criticism in two hours, it becomes drama and absolute nightmare, mixing laughter with fear, aesthetics with substance, incredible interpretations (and Jonah should also be mentioned. Hill, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet) to a narrative flair that becomes that cinema of attractions theorized by Ėjzenštejn. A word and an image, therefore, that frantically chase each other in a work that leaves no way out, and becomes the mirror of a dark and irremediably doomed contemporaneity. Adam McKay, who is one of the most brilliant, innovative and whimsical authors in Hollywood, understood this, and then between bitterness, irreverence and disillusionment, he showed the horror of a future that, rest assured, has already arrived. “It’s the end of the world as we know, it and I feel fine…”.

NEWSLETTER | Sign up for the Hot Corn newsletter here!

Here the trailer for Don’t Look Up: