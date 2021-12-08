Don’t Look Up – The Review

THE REVIEW IN BRIEF A satire of the West that spares no one.

The demarcation between good and bad is a little easy at times, but the hyperbolic cut on the whole works.

Some renunciation would have helped the pace.

Self Don’t Look Up had passed in front of me, toh, five years ago, I probably would have “dismissed” it as the live action version of that episode of The Simpsons where Bart discovers a comet on a collision course to Springfield, or like a mix of Deep Impact And Armageddon, but devoted to satire. I would certainly have enjoyed the over-the-top interpretation of Meryl Streep, president of the United States suspended between Trump and the Jack Nicholson of Mars Attacks, as well as that of DiCaprio in the role of the nerdy astronomer, handsome (he is still the old Leo!) but torn by anxiety; ideal prey of a media system perpetually hunting for parade scientists to listen to, OK, but without letting your day ruin.

Are you sure “Great Again” ?.

I would have found it a funny film, in short, but probably exaggerated in some of its broadsides: OK that five years ago we were already quite nervous, but the idea of ​​a world divided between scientists struggling with a large crisis unit, and deniers fomented by the media and an irresponsible political class, maybe not.

Ah, but it’s not Lercio

Today, on the other hand, reality has now passed the imagination to the right, and after two years of a COVID-19 pandemic with all the health, social and political consequences of the case, and a 2021 baptized by the supremacist shamans on the assault of the Capitol, or something like that, I struggle to relegate certain scenarios to dystopian science fiction .

The same effort, I imagine, also experienced Adam McKay during the making of Don’t Look Up, film originally started from Paramount’s pocket but later taken over by Netflix, and which uses an apparently imponderable element – a comet shot towards the earth, in fact – to expose all the idiosyncrasies of the present and related agents.

“Six billion people on the planet, why did you call me?”.

In fact, there is no one missing in the catalog: from the ultra-nationalist military sons of another era (which is a nice way to say boomer) to the politicians determined to win some consensus despite the apocalypse; from traditional media in trudge to social platforms through pop stars / influencers, up to the Silicon Valley tycoon. The latter – played by a Mark Rylance who takes over, overloading him, the James Halliday of Ready Player One – delivery a synthesis of all those high-tech gurus obsessed with cultural legitimacy, and apparently unable to come to terms with the capitalist nature of their businesses.

Good or bad

All this humanity is filtered by a staging continuously tossed between a code and another in the manner of The big bet, and accompanies the progressive degeneration of the story starting with the discovery of the comet by the two leading scientists (DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence), followed by a paralysis of the institutions that is very reminiscent of the analogue of Shin Godzilla.

“For thirty years we have been discussing the usefulness of NASA. Today we will give an answer!”.

After which it is total chaos: the premises are kidnapped by a whirlwind of entropy and pushed to the umpteenth consequences in a game upwards – or downwards, depending on the point of view – which, if on the one hand it ends up yielding a little too much. willingly to the Manichean demarcation between good and bad, on the other never forgets, not even for a second, to represent the frailties of mankind and its inability to abstract extinction or, just to be more drastic, non-existence.

At that point it’s all about seeking comfort in ritual mechanisms that paradoxically smell of hope, just as the proverbial handles of the Titanic smelled of hope, unnecessarily polished.

This aspect, in particular, seemed to me the most interesting and sincere of a film that at times gets carried away by hyperbole and caricatures on the verge of populism. Then, for heaven’s sake, it is always valid that my point of view remains that of a European relatively detached from the American media and political system, so maybe I’m wrong; maybe it’s a “go find out” as big as a house.

“And that’s the big problem with aliens, you just can’t trust it.”

Certainly, although substantially successful and in some ways also necessary, Don’t Look Up it remains an overflowing film: of faces, roles and even evolutions. The narrative line of the character of Chalamet, for example, seems to be stuck with spit, while the continuous repetition of certain situations, in addition to adding nothing to the general discourse, ends up impacting the rhythm, ending up weighing it down.

More than anything else – but this often happens, when Netflix is ​​involved – a few more constraints on the editing side would probably have lubricated the flow of the film allowing me to reach the ending with less wrinkled eyes (even if all that Domino’s pizza-cheeseburger swallowed before entering the room did not facilitate my rhythm)

Don’t Look Up is available in cinemas from today, while on December 24th it will also land on Netflix.