Don’t Look Up, the song by Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 10 1 minute read

Don’t Look Up, the disaster movie with a stellar cast directed by Adam McKay, is finally available in theaters around the world and will be released on Netflix at Christmas. Now one of the most hilarious scenes of the entire movie has arrived online: it’s about the concert that Ariana Great And Kid Cudi they keep to sensitize their fans and the world population on the subject of the huge comet that is about to hit the planet, a story that the United States government takes very seriously. In the video, the character of Ariana Grande is dropped from above and joins the character of Cudi: together they perform a poignant song, while behind the scenes Doctor Rangall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Doctor Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) , the scientists who first observed the comet, look at them in raptures.

At one point, the lyrics of the song become decidedly direct: “What it’s really trying to tell you is: get your head out of your ass, listen to those damn skilled scientists. We really screwed up this time, it’s so close that I can feel its warmth “…

You can see the video above!

The cast also includes Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi and a bunch of cameos.

Find more information about the film in our tab.


