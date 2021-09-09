Don’t Look Up, the teaser trailer of the film with DiCaprio

The first teaser trailer for “Don’t Look Up”, the film directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay, is online. The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will arrive in theaters and on Netflix at the end of the year.

At the end of the year it will arrive in cinema come on Netflix “Don’t Look Up”, a comedy with a stellar cast that goes from Leonardo Dicaprio to Meryl Streep, passing through Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet. In the past few hours the first teaser trailer.

Don’t Look Up, release date and first teaser trailer

Like other productions, “Don’t Look Up” has also undergone various postponements due to Covid. Filming should have started in April 2020, in the period of full global emergency. For obvious reasons, everything was postponed until the end of the year. Now, the direct film from Adam McKay, Academy Award for Best Screenplay in 2016 for the film “La grande bet”, it should arrive in cinemas on December 8th and on Netflix from 24 December. The US streaming platform, yesterday, unveiled the first teaser trailer of the film, which sets the story and showcases the rich cast. The film will also be visible on Sky Q and through the app on Now Smart Stick.

Also this time, as can be seen from the first images released, McKay he focused on the tragicomic effect and on the exasperation of human fears and emotions.

The comedy has as protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively, as the professor Randall Mindy and of Kate Dibiasky, majoring in astronomy. Together, the two discover that a comet is in orbit in the solar system, but above all on a collision course with the Earth. They therefore mobilize to ensure that the catastrophe is averted, but it will not be easy to reveal to the world population that a mass from space, the size of Mount Everest, is about to hurl itself on our planet, generating absolute destruction.

The professor and the graduate student, helped by Dr. Oglethorpe, give way to a real one media tour and find themselves in the office of the Orlean president (Meryl Streep) and his servile son, as well as head of cabinet, Jason (Jonah Hill), who nevertheless seem indifferent to the problem, like the rest of the population. Kate and Randall then land on the radio station of The Daily Rip, a lively morning program led by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

The impact is missing six months and it will not be easy for Randall and Kate to be able to capture the attention of people, increasingly lost in the world of social media.

The official synopsis

Dramatic comedy addresses the burning issue of climate change, trying to represent what would happen in the face of a natural threat which, instead of bringing humanity together, tends to be ignored.

This is the official synopsis: “Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), make the surprising discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem is, it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. Other problem? Nobody really seems to care. They find that warning humanity of a planetary killer the size of Mount Everest is something uncomfortable to say. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent Orlean president (Meryl Streep) and his flattering son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), on the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a cheerful morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months before the comet makes an impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and getting the attention of the social media obsessed audience before it’s too late proves to be incredibly comical. What else do you need to make the world understand that you are in danger? “

Don’t Look Up, the cast

“Don’t Look Up”, as mentioned, consists of a stellar cast. In addition to the protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, in the film there are in fact: Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

