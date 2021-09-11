Don’t Look Up, the teaser trailer of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence

“Don’t Look Up” is a title that on paper has everything to be able to conquer audiences and critics alike. The director chosen is the Oscar winner Adam McKay, who was able to work with a stellar cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

The best films to see in September 2021. PHOTOS A comedy that will certainly be talked about, of which the first teaser trailer has been published online. The number of important artists involved is surprising. Here, in fact, who completes the cast: Matthew Perry

"Don't Look Up" had to deal with the postponements related to Covid-19 (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), as well as other productions. Filming was supposed to begin in April 2020, in the heart of the global emergency. All postponed to the end of the year. A crucial time frame, which could have substantially changed the final outcome of the film. In those months, in fact, McKay managed to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to be part of the film. Not that the actor was not very interested but the shooting was partly in contrast with those of "Killers of the Flower Moon"By Martin Scorsese. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 24th, also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick.