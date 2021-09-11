Don’t Look Up, the teaser trailer of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence

“Don’t Look Up” is a title that on paper has everything to be able to conquer audiences and critics alike. The director chosen is the Oscar winner Adam McKay, who was able to work with a stellar cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet, among others.
A comedy that will certainly be talked about, of which the first teaser trailer has been published online. The number of important artists involved is surprising. Here, in fact, who completes the cast:
- Matthew Perry
- Ariana Grande
- Rob Morgan
- Himesh Patel
- Kid Cudi
- Mark Rylance
- Michael Chiklis
- Tomer Sisley
“Don’t Look Up” had to deal with the postponements related to Covid-19 (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), as well as other productions. Filming was supposed to begin in April 2020, in the heart of the global emergency. All postponed to the end of the year. A crucial time frame, which could have substantially changed the final outcome of the film. In those months, in fact, McKay managed to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to be part of the film. Not that the actor was not very interested but the shooting was partly in contrast with those of “Killers of the Flower Moon”By Martin Scorsese. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 24th, also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick.
Don’t Look Up, the plot
Although the cast is nothing short of vast, the protagonists are two, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Their characters are respectively Kate Dibiasky, majoring in astronomy, and Randall Mindy, professor. Together they make a discovery that is incredible. A comet is in orbit in the solar system, but mostly on a collision course with the Earth.
A delicate but above all thorny issue. Many would prefer to close their eyes and ignore the fact that they have ever received such news. Revealing the threat to the world population is a real bore. A cluster from space, the size of Mount Everest, is about to hurl itself on our planet, generating absolute destruction. Not something whose weight you intend to carry on your shoulders for the rest of your political career.
Kate and Randall, aided by Dr. Oglethorpe, kick off a real media tour. They find themselves in the office of President Orlean, decidedly indifferent, to the station of The Daily Rip. The impact is six months away and being able to capture people’s attention, increasingly lost in the world of social media, is a titanic undertaking. What will ultimately make the world look up?